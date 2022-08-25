Menu
Company

Diablo II: Resurrected 2.5 to Add “Terror Zones” for More Challenge and Faster Leveling

Nathan Birch
Aug 25, 2022
Diablo II Resurrected

The latest update for Diablo II: Resurrected, version 2.5, has hit the public test realm, and it includes a fairly major new feature – Terror Zones. Basically, periodically specific areas will be beset by higher-level enemies than you’d normally face, providing an additional challenge and chance to scoop up some extra XP and higher-level loot. That said, if you’re not interested in Terror Zones, you can turn the feature on or off. Here are some more details on Terror Zones…

"When playing a Terror Zone-enabled game, every hour, the armies of the Burning Hells will focus their demonic might on specific zones, terrorizing them. The monsters in these zones will be at least two levels higher than your current level or their original level, up to a maximum per difficulty. The experience received and the loot dropped by killing a terrorized monster will be based on this new level. In addition, terrorized monsters will also grant additional experience points."

Related StoryNathan Birch
Diablo IV Won’t Let You “Pay for Power” Promise Devs, Season Pass and Premium Shop Detailed

Here are the level details for each monster type per difficulty:

Normal

  • Base: +2 levels up to level 45
  • Champion: +4 levels up to level 47
  • Unique: +5 levels up to level 48

Nightmare

  • Base: +2 levels up to level 71
  • Champion: +4 levels up to level 73
  • Unique: +5 levels up to level 74

Hell

  • Base: +2 levels up to level 96
  • Champion: +4 levels up to level 98
  • Unique: +5 levels up to level 99

Sounds like a potentially-useful new system. Here’s a listing of all zones that can become terrorized…

Act I

Related StoryNathan Birch
Overwatch 2 Probably Won’t Have $45 Skins Assures Blizzard, Despite a Worrying Poll
  • Blood Moor and Den of Evil
  • Cold Plains and The Cave
  • Burial Grounds, The Crypt, and the Mausoleum
  • Dark Wood
  • Black Marsh
  • The Forgotten Tower
  • Jail
  • Cathedral and Catacombs
  • Tristram
  • Moo Moo Farm

Act II

  • Sewers
  • Rocky Waste and Stony Tomb
  • Dry Hills and Halls of the Dead
  • Far Oasis and Maggot Lair
  • Lost City, Valley of Snakes, and Claw Viper Temple
  • Harem and Palace Cellar
  • Arcane Sanctuary
  • Tal Rasha's Tombs

Act III

  • Spider Forest and Spider Cavern
  • Flayer Jungle and Flayer Dungeon
  • Lower Kurast
  • Kurast Bazaar, Ruined Temple, and Disused Fane
  • Kurast Sewers
  • Travincal
  • Durance of Hate

Act IV

  • Outer Steppes and Plains of Despair
  • River of Flame
  • Chaos Sanctuary

Act V

  • Bloody Foothills
  • Frigid Highlands
  • Glacial Trail
  • Crystalline Passage and Frozen River
  • Arreat Plateau
  • Nihlathak's Temple, Halls of Anguish, Halls of Pain, and Halls of Vaught
  • Ancient's Way and Icy Cellar
  • Worldstone Keep, Throne of Destruction, and Worldstone Chamber

Of course, Diablo II: Resurrected update 2.5 will also include a long list of bug fixes and tweaks. If you need to know about that you can get the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Update 2.5 is available now on PTR. Blizzard has not revealed when the update will be rolling out to everyone.

Products mentioned in this post

Diablo II: Resurrected
Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order