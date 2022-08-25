Diablo II: Resurrected 2.5 to Add “Terror Zones” for More Challenge and Faster Leveling

The latest update for Diablo II: Resurrected, version 2.5, has hit the public test realm, and it includes a fairly major new feature – Terror Zones. Basically, periodically specific areas will be beset by higher-level enemies than you’d normally face, providing an additional challenge and chance to scoop up some extra XP and higher-level loot. That said, if you’re not interested in Terror Zones, you can turn the feature on or off. Here are some more details on Terror Zones…

"When playing a Terror Zone-enabled game, every hour, the armies of the Burning Hells will focus their demonic might on specific zones, terrorizing them. The monsters in these zones will be at least two levels higher than your current level or their original level, up to a maximum per difficulty. The experience received and the loot dropped by killing a terrorized monster will be based on this new level. In addition, terrorized monsters will also grant additional experience points."

Here are the level details for each monster type per difficulty:

Normal

Base: +2 levels up to level 45

Champion: +4 levels up to level 47

Unique: +5 levels up to level 48

Nightmare

Base: +2 levels up to level 71

Champion: +4 levels up to level 73

Unique: +5 levels up to level 74

Hell

Base: +2 levels up to level 96

Champion: +4 levels up to level 98

Unique: +5 levels up to level 99

Sounds like a potentially-useful new system. Here’s a listing of all zones that can become terrorized…

Act I

Blood Moor and Den of Evil

Cold Plains and The Cave

Burial Grounds, The Crypt, and the Mausoleum

Dark Wood

Black Marsh

The Forgotten Tower

Jail

Cathedral and Catacombs

Tristram

Moo Moo Farm

Act II

Sewers

Rocky Waste and Stony Tomb

Dry Hills and Halls of the Dead

Far Oasis and Maggot Lair

Lost City, Valley of Snakes, and Claw Viper Temple

Harem and Palace Cellar

Arcane Sanctuary

Tal Rasha's Tombs

Act III

Spider Forest and Spider Cavern

Flayer Jungle and Flayer Dungeon

Lower Kurast

Kurast Bazaar, Ruined Temple, and Disused Fane

Kurast Sewers

Travincal

Durance of Hate

Act IV

Outer Steppes and Plains of Despair

River of Flame

Chaos Sanctuary

Act V

Bloody Foothills

Frigid Highlands

Glacial Trail

Crystalline Passage and Frozen River

Arreat Plateau

Nihlathak's Temple, Halls of Anguish, Halls of Pain, and Halls of Vaught

Ancient's Way and Icy Cellar

Worldstone Keep, Throne of Destruction, and Worldstone Chamber

Of course, Diablo II: Resurrected update 2.5 will also include a long list of bug fixes and tweaks. If you need to know about that you can get the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Update 2.5 is available now on PTR. Blizzard has not revealed when the update will be rolling out to everyone.