Diablo II: Resurrected 2.5 to Add “Terror Zones” for More Challenge and Faster Leveling

The latest update for Diablo II: Resurrected, version 2.5, has hit the public test realm, and it includes a fairly major new feature – Terror Zones. Basically, periodically specific areas will be beset by higher-level enemies than you’d normally face, providing an additional challenge and chance to scoop up some extra XP and higher-level loot. That said, if you’re not interested in Terror Zones, you can turn the feature on or off. Here are some more details on Terror Zones…
"When playing a Terror Zone-enabled game, every hour, the armies of the Burning Hells will focus their demonic might on specific zones, terrorizing them. The monsters in these zones will be at least two levels higher than your current level or their original level, up to a maximum per difficulty. The experience received and the loot dropped by killing a terrorized monster will be based on this new level. In addition, terrorized monsters will also grant additional experience points."
Here are the level details for each monster type per difficulty:
Normal
- Base: +2 levels up to level 45
- Champion: +4 levels up to level 47
- Unique: +5 levels up to level 48
Nightmare
- Base: +2 levels up to level 71
- Champion: +4 levels up to level 73
- Unique: +5 levels up to level 74
Hell
- Base: +2 levels up to level 96
- Champion: +4 levels up to level 98
- Unique: +5 levels up to level 99
Sounds like a potentially-useful new system. Here’s a listing of all zones that can become terrorized…
Act I
- Blood Moor and Den of Evil
- Cold Plains and The Cave
- Burial Grounds, The Crypt, and the Mausoleum
- Dark Wood
- Black Marsh
- The Forgotten Tower
- Jail
- Cathedral and Catacombs
- Tristram
- Moo Moo Farm
Act II
- Sewers
- Rocky Waste and Stony Tomb
- Dry Hills and Halls of the Dead
- Far Oasis and Maggot Lair
- Lost City, Valley of Snakes, and Claw Viper Temple
- Harem and Palace Cellar
- Arcane Sanctuary
- Tal Rasha's Tombs
Act III
- Spider Forest and Spider Cavern
- Flayer Jungle and Flayer Dungeon
- Lower Kurast
- Kurast Bazaar, Ruined Temple, and Disused Fane
- Kurast Sewers
- Travincal
- Durance of Hate
Act IV
- Outer Steppes and Plains of Despair
- River of Flame
- Chaos Sanctuary
Act V
- Bloody Foothills
- Frigid Highlands
- Glacial Trail
- Crystalline Passage and Frozen River
- Arreat Plateau
- Nihlathak's Temple, Halls of Anguish, Halls of Pain, and Halls of Vaught
- Ancient's Way and Icy Cellar
- Worldstone Keep, Throne of Destruction, and Worldstone Chamber
Of course, Diablo II: Resurrected update 2.5 will also include a long list of bug fixes and tweaks. If you need to know about that you can get the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.
Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.
Diablo II: Resurrected is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Update 2.5 is available now on PTR. Blizzard has not revealed when the update will be rolling out to everyone.
