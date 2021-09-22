Diablo II: Resurrected to Get NVIDIA DLSS Support After Launch

Diablo II: Resurrected is going to support NVIDIA DLSS, but it will not be available at launch.

A few hours ago, Vicarious Visions' graphics lead Kevin Todisco confirmed on Twitter that the remake of the second entry in the series by Blizzard will indeed support NVIDIA's technology, but not at launch. This is extremely welcome news for owners of RTX GPUs, as it will be easier for them to hit high resolutions while keeping acceptable performance.

Overwatch Executive Producer Chacko Sonny Follows Jeff Kaplan in Leaving Blizzard

Won’t be available right at launch, unfortunately. No timetable to announce at this time. Stay tuned though! — Kevin Todisco (@kevintodisco) September 22, 2021

Diablo II: Resurrected will also not support full 21:9 Ultrawide resolution, as it causes a variety of issues related to AI and enemy pull. The developer will continue to monitor the situation after launch, so there's the chance these issues may be fixed with a future update.

In the Technical Alpha, players with Ultrawide hardware saw their full 21:9 screens utilized during that test. However, during that test we identified limitations affecting those players and others. For example, the AI failed to sense the player and trigger attacks. Furthermore, players with 21:9 monitors were able to pull many more monsters into battle at a range limit beyond the original game’s intention. In a scenario where players (for example: playing a ranged class) were attacking monsters, players with 21:9 monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated. Ultimately, the AI doesn’t register getting hit from that additional distance a 21:9 monitor provides. That’s not intended, especially if you’re sharing a game with a 16:9 user.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. Activision Blizzard is also being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. You can learn more about the matter here.

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 23rd.