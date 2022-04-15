Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.4 Introduces Legacy Graphics Emulation, AI and Gameplay Improvements and More

A new Diablo II: Resurrected patch has gone live, introducing Legacy Graphics Emulation options alongside other tweaks and improvements.

Patch 2.4 new Legacy Graphics Emulation options allow the user to choose between 3 different emulation options for the Legacy graphics

New Feature - Legacy Graphics Emulation There is now an option in the Graphics Settings Menu under 'Legacy' that allows you to choose between 3 different emulation options for the Legacy game graphics. The options are 'GDI', 'Glide', and 'Resurrected'. 'GDI' emulates the software rasterization of the original legacy game and does not apply any filtering 'Glide' emulates the hardware accelerated backend of the original legacy game with bilinear filtering 'Resurrected' uses the Glide emulation with additional fixes in place to address an artifact that would occur with the original Glide rendering



The new Diablo II: Resurrected patch also includes a lot of other quality of life improvements, including AI and gameplay improvements.

General Added language support for non-ASCII written language

Added player messaging for when a player tries to launch the game on an out of date patch version

Added 'Message of the Day' capabilities to the main menu to allow us to share important game updates with all players AI Improved the reliability of pets, summons, and mercenaries teleporting to the player instead of being despawned Barbarian Updated Barbarian Leap and Leap attack animation behavior to give it a smoother trajectory that should keep the Barbarian on-screen at all times, and reduce jerkiness when he lands Character Selection Newly created characters will now sort to the top of the character selection list Gameplay When holding down a mouse button to target an enemy with a skill, the skill will continue to execute after that target dies

Minimap will now automatically re-open after death if you had it open prior to dying

Arrow and Bolt max quantity increased to 500

Throwing weapon quantity has been increased by 50%

Blocking will no longer interrupt a player while performing a skill or attack. If a player character triggers a block during this time, the damage will still be negated, but the animation will not play

Changed how attack speed is determined while dual-wielding weapons. Swapping weapons between hands should no longer result in dramatically different attack speeds

Character hit recovery will now have diminishing returns when being hit by another player

Quick cast skills behavior has been unified such that left click quick cast skills behave in the way the right click behavior operated

The Diablo II: Resurrected 2.4 introduces plenty of other changes as well. Full patch notes can be found on Blizzard's official website.

Diablo II: Resurrected is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.