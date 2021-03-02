Diablo II: Resurrected Multiplayer Stress-Test to Come After the Alpha

Diablo II: Resurrected will be getting a multiplayer stress-test after the single-player alpha, the game's lead producer confirmed.

Speaking with PCGamesN, Lead Producer Chris Lena confirmed that this multiplayer stress-test will be held after the single-player alpha, but did not provide additional details.

We’re going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we’ll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing. But, that’s all we have for specifics.

Diablo II: Resurrected is the long-rumored remake of the second entry in the series created by Blizzard. The game will feature the same gameplay experience as the original as well as remastered graphics that can be switched on the fly with the classic visuals, cross-progression features, and more.

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II: Resurrected features include: Remastered graphics—monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.

An epic story told through five distinct acts.

Classic gameplay—the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.

Updated support.

Planned support for cross-progression—take your progress wherever you play.

… and much more!

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on PC and consoles sometime in 2021. You can sign up for the single-player technical alpha on the game's official website.