Diablo II: Resurrected Coming to for PC and Console with Cross Saves, Alpha Sign-Ups Open

The news already leaked earlier today, but during the BlizzConline 2021 opening ceremonies, Diablo II: Resurrected was officially announced for both PC and consoles. Blizzard’s track record with retro revivals has been mixed, to say the least – StarCraft: Remastered was fairly well-received, but Warcraft III: Reforged was frankly an embarrassing disaster. Thankfully, it seems like Blizzard will be doing right by Diablo II.

Diablo II: Resurrected will, of course, features remastered HD graphics and 4K/60fps gameplay (on PC and newer consoles), although you’ll be able to switch back to classic visuals on the fly. Cinematics and audio have also been redone and some quality-of-life changes, such as a shared loot stash, have been added. Oh, and yes, there will be cross-progression between all platforms, too. Check out the first trailer for the game, below.

Looking good! It looks like Blizzard has done a good job of maintaining that classic grim and gritty Diablo II atmosphere, even with the new 3D graphics. Here's everything you need to know about Diablo II: Resurrected:

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II: Resurrected features include: Remastered graphics—monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.

An epic story told through five distinct acts.

Classic gameplay—the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.

Updated Battle.net support.

Planned support for cross-progression—take your progress wherever you play.

… and much more!

Diablo II: Resurrected shambles onto PC and Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2021. You can sign up for the game's technical alpha, right here. What do you think? Eager to jump back into one of the best dungeon hacks of all time?