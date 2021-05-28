Diablo II: Resurrected Alpha Mods Are No Longer Available Following a C&D From Blizzard
Two popular mods for the Diablo II: Resurrected alpha client are no longer available for download, as Blizzard sent a C&D letter to their developers.
The two mods, D2ROffline and D2RModding, allowed players to play classes not officially available in the alpha and even play the alpha offline, so it is not surprising that Blizzard cracked down on them.
Speaking to Kotaku, Blizzard did confirm that they will continue to support modding for Diablo II: Resurrected as they did with the original, and it is only mods that pose security threats that are not going to be allowed.
We acknowledge that a big part of Diablo II’s longevity is the modding community and we appreciate their enthusiasm for the game. Classic Diablo II and its mods will continue to exist and we’re going to do our best to continue to support the mods for Diablo II: Resurrected as well. That said, some mods are atypical and pose security threats to our games. Security has always been a top priority for us and programs that could pose major security issues will not be tolerated.
Diablo II: Resurrected launches on PC and consoles later this year. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.
