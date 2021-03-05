Diablo II: Resurrected Will Be Compatible With Original Game’s Save Files

Diablo II: Resurrected will be fully compatible with the original game's save files, the game producer confirmed recently.

Speaking with IGN Middle East, Game Producer Matthew Cederquist confirmed that players will be able to pick from where they left off in the original and continue playing in the remaster. This isn't completely surprising, considering the remaster doesn't feature any major gameplay change.

Diablo II: Resurrected Multiplayer Stress-Test to Come After the Alpha

Can we import original save files into Diablo 2: Resurrected? Matthew: Yes! Yes, keep those! [Everyone rejoices!] Matthew: Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work and we kind of shoved it in and it worked! And we were like, ‘okay, that’s the best feature ever’.

Diablo II: Resurrected is launching later this year on PC and consoles, but fans will be able to get a taste of the experience before it launches thanks to a single-player alpha. Earlier this week, it has also been confirmed that a multiplayer stress-test will be held after the single-player beta. Launch dates for the two testing phases have yet to be confirmed.

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II: Resurrected features include: Remastered graphics—monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.

An epic story told through five distinct acts.

Classic gameplay—the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.

Updated support.

Planned support for cross-progression—take your progress wherever you play.

… and much more!

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on PC and consoles sometime in 2021.