Blizzard Teases Diablo 4 Expansions by Comparing It to Just the 1st Chapter of a Book With A “Big Story”

Blizzard has teased future Diablo 4 expansions by comparing it to just the first chapter of a book with a big story.

We already knew that, like previous Diablo installments, Diablo 4 will be getting expansions aside from the base game. In a new interview with Australian gaming website Ausgamers, Game Director Luis Barriga and Art Director John Mueller, the duo talked about the introduction of Lilith and how the team is treating her, instead of Diablo, as a key character in the first part of a big story that the team intends to tell for a longer period of time.

“Once we saw the art we were inspired, [Lilith] was a character that we could build a story around,” Game Director Luis Barriga told Ausgamer. “What we love about Sanctuary is that we've already planted these seeds. There’s a rich backstory found in novels and lore books, so we decided to look closer at the creation myth. We felt that we’ve fought Diablo before, and Diablo always comes back – so, it was a case of, what other bullets do we have on the table just lying around."

According to Art Director John Mueller, there’s are plenty of known and new characters that could be introduced to Diablo 4 in the future, thereby teasing future expansions that revolve around other characters and antagonists.

“Diablo IV is like the first chapter of a book,” the art director said. “We want to tell a big story and we want to tell it, hopefully, for a very long time. Treating this like the first chapter of a book and Lilith as a key character in this story, it feels great knowing that there are still all these other characters that could come back in the future. Or, new characters that we haven’t seen before.”

“It also changes up the formula,” he added, thereby noting that the game’s main villain, Diablo, hasn’t been banished for eternity. “In Reaper of Souls if you go up against Diablo, after playing to max level - it’s a battle that’s almost like a like a minor speed bump. Malthael became the real boss. So, it’s also, what if we don't bring him back right away? And instead, take the time to explore some of these other characters first.”

It will be really interesting to see how development on Diablo 4 evolves over time. The game was officially announced for PC and consoles at BlizzCon 2019 earlier this month, but has yet to receive a release date.