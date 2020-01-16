Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition Nintendo Switch Dynamic Style Switching Detailed

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch will come with multiple features not found in the other versions of the game. One of them will be the ability to switch Styles on the fly.

Dynamic Style Switching in Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch will work as it does in Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5. The four main styles are mapped to the four d-pad directions, while the Doppelganger and Quicksilver Styles will require double-tapping to the left and right directions.

Devil May Cry 3 was the first in the series to introduce the Style System, allowing you to pick between 6 different styles (4 to start, and 2 unlocked later) at the start of each Mission or at a Divinity Statue. The Style System was kicked into high gear in Devil May Cry 4, which introduced dynamic Style Switching during combat with a click of each of the d-pad buttons. Since we know DMC3 Special Edition holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, we set out to make it even extra SSSpecial this time around, and borrowed that new trick from DMC4. Style Switching in DMC3 Special Edition (Nintendo Switch) will work just like you’d expect. Press UP for Trickster, DOWN for Royal Guard, LEFT for Gunslinger and RIGHT for Swordmaster. For the special styles unlocked later in the game, it’ll require a quick double-tap of specific buttons. For Doppelganger, double-tap LEFT, and for Quicksilver, double-tap RIGHT.

Leveling up the main 4 styles is also akin to the original DMC3 release, but with the added advantage that you can work on leveling up multiple styles almost simultaneously!

Footage of the new features has also been shared. You can take a look at it by going over the Official Capcom Twitch channel.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on February 20th.