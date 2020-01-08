Devil May Cry 3 Nintendo Switch May Include On-The-Fly Style Switching

Devil May Cry 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, and it seems like the game will not be just a straight port, as it will include something new.

Producer Matt Walker recently revealed that the upcoming Nintendo Switch release will get a little something extra that fans will like.

A SSSpecial mini developer update on #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition for #NintendoSwitch from producer Matt Walker (@retrootoko) pic.twitter.com/FgqY38swgn — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2020

We know that this game holds a very special place in all of your hearts, and so we wanted to show our appreciation. I guess you could say that we’re feeling a little motivated to add a little something extra that we think you’re all really going to like

While no detail has been provided on the additions, a new screenshot suggests that Devil May Cry 3 on Nintendo Switch will feature on-the-fly Style switching in the vein of Devil May Cry 4 and 5, which is something that will expand the game considerably. Previously, this was possible only in the PC version of the game through a mod.

Devil May Cry 3 on Nintendo Switch will be the game's Special Edition, which added Vergil as a playable character for both the main campaign and Bloody Palace mode as well as plenty of tweaks over the vanilla release.

Dante's past is now revealed as Devil May Cry returns to its roots. Master Dante's multiple fighting styles while battling never before seen demons and new characters as you fight your way towards a brutal confrontation with Dante's mysterious twin brother, Vergil. Key Features: Choose Dante's fighting style - maximize the impact of close-up blade attacks, or blow enemies away from a distance.

- maximize the impact of close-up blade attacks, or blow enemies away from a distance. Huge arsenal of weapons - handguns, shotguns, swords, and more.

- handguns, shotguns, swords, and more. A horde of demonic enemies - more ferocious than ever - with powerful weapons and abilities to transform and fly.

Devil May Cry 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on February 20th. The game is also available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.