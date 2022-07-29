Menu
Company

Tomb Raider Series’ Next Entry Reportedly Stars Experienced Lara, Team of Younger Raiders

Nathan Birch
Jul 29, 2022
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Earlier this year, it was announced that the next entry in the Tomb Raider franchise was in the works at Crystal Dynamics, but very few specifics about the game’s story or world were shared at the time. Well, we may know more now. On the most recent episode of his Sacred Symbols podcast, sometimes-leaker Colin Moriarty claimed to have got his hands on a partial script for the new Tomb Raider used to cast voice actors.

Per Moriarty, the new game is codenamed Jawbreaker and will feature a somewhat older, experienced Lara Croft (CD is apparently looking for a 30-something 5’6” athletic British woman to provide Lara’s voice, and presumably do motion capture). Apparently, the game will have a grounded tone with some fantasy elements and interestingly, it seems Lara’s occupation may have been tweaked, with the titular raiding of tombs deemphasized in favor of “protecting” artifacts.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sony’s Interest in Square Enix Might Explain Western Studios Sale, Says Eidos Montréal Founder

As for the actual story, the daddy issues have been left behind, but Lara has become somewhat of a celebrity and will be dealing with the isolation and loneliness that sometimes comes along with that. That said, she’s also inspired a new generation of younger tomb raiders, who she’ll have to call on for help when another world-altering cataclysm rears its ugly head.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt for now. Moriarty has an uneven track record, but again, he claims to have seen an actual VA casting script. If these rumors don’t pan out, he’s either been duped or making up rather elaborate stories. Meanwhile, to add one more tidbit to the pile, semi-retired leaker Dusk Golem popped up in a ResetEra thread devoted to the rumors, adding this…

"I can't wait until people learn about the bisexual dating and gruesome horror elements."

Needless to say, take that with a big ol’ grain as well! Getting back to things that have been confirmed, here’s what Crystal Dynamics has said about the Unreal-Engine-5-powered Tomb Raider sequel.

"Crystal Dynamics is proud to be a part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5. This new engine translates into next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences. And that's why we are thrilled to announce that we have just started developer of our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise. We can't wait to take this journey together. Thank you, and congratulations again to the Epic Games team."

A release window or platforms have yet to be revealed for the new Tomb Raider.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order