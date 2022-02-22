Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Launches Today, “Season of the Risen” Detailed

Bungie has been teasing it for a long time, but today, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen finally launches. This latest expansion offers a wide array of fresh content and features to the online game, including a new campaign and destination to explore, crafting, the Glaive weapon class, and more. You can get more details on the expansion, right here.

As usual, the new expansion launches alongside fresh seasonal content. The Season of the Risen offers up a new Matchmade Activity (PsiOps Battlegrounds), weapon (Synaptic Spear), a total revamp of the Void available free to all players, and more. You can check out a trailer for the Season of the Risen, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about Season of the Risen:

The Witch Queen has stolen the Light. Her Hive army charges across the battlefield, gnashing at your armor before succumbing to the power of your fireteam. The Ghosts of your vanquished foes hover silently, an ominous portent of a battle with no end. In a matter of moments too short to catch your breath, the horde rises before you and charges again. Eyes up, Guardian. Armed with Light-suppressing technology shared by Empress Caiatl, we will stand against the Witch Queen’s growing army. And in the face of unimaginable odds, we will triumph. For even though the Lucent Brood may rise, Guardians never fall. Red Alert - The H.E.L.M. has been upgraded with the tactical tools needed to face a new and unrelenting enemy. Plan your psionic special operations and gain the advantage in the war for the Light.

- The H.E.L.M. has been upgraded with the tactical tools needed to face a new and unrelenting enemy. Plan your psionic special operations and gain the advantage in the war for the Light. New Matchmade Activity: PsiOps Battlegrounds - Battle through the Witch Queen’s army on multiple destinations. Cut through the horde, make your way to her Hive lieutenants, and stop the unstoppable.

- Battle through the Witch Queen’s army on multiple destinations. Cut through the horde, make your way to her Hive lieutenants, and stop the unstoppable. New Weapon: Synaptic Spear - Unlock mods to customize your playstyle and utilize the Spear’s Light-suppressing technology to enter the minds of the Witch Queen’s Hive Guardians.

- Unlock mods to customize your playstyle and utilize the Spear’s Light-suppressing technology to enter the minds of the Witch Queen’s Hive Guardians. Free Update: Void 3.0 - In this complete redesign of the Void subclass, players can now harness the power of the Aspects and Fragments system introduced with Stasis to customize their Void Guardians like never before. To weaponize the unknown. To gaze into the Void.

- In this complete redesign of the Void subclass, players can now harness the power of the Aspects and Fragments system introduced with Stasis to customize their Void Guardians like never before. To weaponize the unknown. To gaze into the Void. Exotic Quest - A psionic attack is emanating from a bunker on Mars. Commandeer assault vehicles, clear a path to the entrance, and breach its defenses. The truth behind the attack and the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Dead Messenger, await your success.

- A psionic attack is emanating from a bunker on Mars. Commandeer assault vehicles, clear a path to the entrance, and breach its defenses. The truth behind the attack and the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Dead Messenger, await your success. Legendary Weapons - Lift new armaments of honor and strike fear into the heart of the Lucent Hive.

Lift new armaments of honor and strike fear into the heart of the Lucent Hive. Seasonal Armor - Become the tip of the spear and the unbreakable shield in the war for the Light.

Of course, a new Season of the Risen battle pass will also be available. Get the lowdown on what will be included in that here.

Destiny 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The Witch Queen expansion and Season of the Risen are available now.