Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Dated, Season of the Lost and Crossplay Drops Today

Get ready for a Destiny 2 blowout, because Bungie just revealed a ton of new info their current and future plans during a packed livestream. First and foremost, Bungie provided the first trailer, gameplay, and details for their next major expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. It looks like this expansion is putting story content front-and-center with a major campaign expansion that will see you the Throne World of the Witch Queen herself, Savathûn, which Bungie is promising is the series’ biggest, baddest villain yet. The expansion will also introduce weapon crafting, including the all-new melee weapon type, the Glaive. Check out a teaser trailer for The Witch Queen, below.

Bungie Speaks Out Against Harassment Practices After Former Partner Activision Blizzard Comes Under Fire

The Witch Queen will launch this coming February. Here’s the game’s full gameplay reveal.

Before players get to tackle The Witch Queen, they’ll have the play through the prelude that is Destiny 2: Season of the Lost. This seasonal expansion features the return of Mara Sov, Queen of the Awoken, and it seems she may be scheming something with Osiris. The Season also includes the long-awaiting introduction of crossplay, anti-cheat, and multiplayer matchmaking to Destiny 2. Check out a trailer for Season of the Lost, below.

Next up, this December will see the release of the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversay Pack, which will include an array of return cosmetics and favorite weapons, including the Gjallarhorn!

Destiny 2 “Season of the Splicer” Adds New Activities, Brings Back Vault of Glass Next Week

Coming this December to Destiny 2: the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. 💠New pirate-themed Dungeon

💠Thorn-inspired Armor Set

💠Bungie-themed ornaments and cosmetics

💠Claymore Sword from Myth

💠and more! pic.twitter.com/y7EyNKrtow — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

The return of the king. The legendary Gjallarhorn returns this December in the 30th Anniversary Pack. pic.twitter.com/OusotyW7FW — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

Finally, Bungie also announced Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which will follow both The Witch Queen and Lightfall expansion and bring an end to the Light and Dark saga. As of now, that’s all we know about it.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The Season of the Lost kicks off today (August 24) in around an hour, and The Witch Queen launches on February 22, 2022.