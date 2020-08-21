Demon’s Souls Remake May Be A PlayStation 5 Launch Title, As The Dev Has Always Been Targeting Launch/Launch Window – Rumor

The Demon's Souls Remake's release date has yet to be confirmed, but there's a very good chance it will be one of the PlayStation 5 launch titles.

Asked about the game's release date following its rating by the South Korean Board, Kinda Funny's Imran Khan revealed that it's definitely possible for the Demon's Souls Remake to be a PlayStation 5 launch title, as developer Bluepoint has always been targeting launch, launch window for it.

I’d doubt it if only for COVID reasons but I don’t think it’s off the table. As far as I know, they had always been targeting launch/launch window. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) August 20, 2020

Yesterday's Demon's Souls Remake rating by the South Korean board hints strongly at the possibility of the game releasing together with the next-gen console by Sony or shortly after, as the only PlayStation 5 games that have been rated so far are Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall, which are both confirmed as launch titles.

The Demon's Souls Remake has been announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event a couple of months back. The game, currently in development by Bluepoint Games, will feature multiple graphics options that will prioritize either visual quality or performance. For the rest, it will be the same hardcore action role-playing game experience that fans have come to love since its PlayStation 3 release.

Beautiful, compelling, and at times unforgiving, Demon's Souls is the hardcore RPG experience PS3 owners have been waiting for since the platform's launch. Revolutionary online features define your adventure like never before, presenting seamless interconnectivity that serves in every instance to enhance the single-player game. Unprecedented in its depth and subtlety, peerless in its relentlessly challenging gameplay, Demon's Souls is the ultimate action RPG.

