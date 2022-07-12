Menu
Upcoming Demon’s Souls-inspired Dark Souls 3 DLC Mod ‘Archthrones’ Receives New Screenshots

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 12, 2022
dark souls 3 dlc mod archthrones

The team behind the upcoming Demon’s Souls-inspired Dark Souls 3 DLC mod ‘Archthrones’ has released a set of new screenshots.

Announced last year, Archthrones is a DLC-sized mod for Dark Souls 3 that features mechanics from the original Demon’s Souls, including world tendency, world layout, soul form, and more. The team hopes to provide players with a new way to experience the third Dark Souls installment. In addition to offering features from Demon’s Souls, the overhaul mod will pack 3D models alongside new animations, improved lighting, and more. It’s an interesting upcoming project, which will also rearrange the world of Dark Souls 3 into 5 different realms.

“Archthrones is an overhaul mod for Dark Souls 3 on a scale never seen before”, the description of the mod reads. “It has been in development for almost 2 years now, but there is still much more for us to do.”

“An alternate story unfolds across five unique worlds, each accessed via the Nexus of Embers. Encounters with bosses and allies await in this hostile, but beautifully reimagined version of Lothric and other Dark Souls locales.”

“Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support us. We hope you'll stick around for news and updates.”

Down below you’ll find the new screenshots that were shared by the team. We’ve also included some gameplay videos, as released late last year.

 

The overhaul project relies on Patreon funding, so be sure to check it out if you’re interested in seeing it released as soon as possible.

Dark Souls 3 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. FromSoftware’s action RPG was released back in 2016. Here’s what we wrote about the game in our review.

My journey through Lothric to meet with the Lords of Cinder took me through unforgettable vistas and resulted in more than a few sleepless nights where all I could think about was pushing through another corridor, seeking out another bonfire. It’s an experience that the established Souls fans already know they can’t miss, while for those curious about Dark Souls, eager to discover what all the hype is about, this is the perfect starting point.  It might not be everyone’s favorite Souls game, but it just might be mine and I can guarantee that Dark Souls III will dominate more than a few Game of the Year lists in 2016.

