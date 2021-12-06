Big New Dark Souls 3 Upscaling Mod Improves the Textures of all Weapons and Armor

A brand-new Dark Souls 3 upscaling has recently been released, which upscales the textures of all armor and weapons.

Created by modder ‘Pink Bish’, this texture overhaul mod can be considered quite big and weighs in at roughly 19GB. The mod uses AI-upscaling techniques to greatly improve the game’s standard textures while retaining the art style of the original textures in the game. We’re pretty sure that Dark Souls 3 fans will like this new texture pack.

Dark Souls 3 Mod The Blades of Ashina Adds Several Sekiro Weapons

Down below you’ll find some screenshots of the mod in action.













The Dark Souls 3 upscaling mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods. Dark Souls 3 is available globally now for PC and consoles. This HD texture pack is only available for the PC version of the game.

Released in 2016, more than 10 million copies of the titles were sold as of last year.

“DARK SOULS III has fast become one of our most successful games to date. We can’t thank our players and fans enough for the trust they put in our game,” said Hervé Hoerdt, Senior Vice President Marketing, Digital, Content at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. “DARK SOULS community has been incredible since the release back in 2016, and it is amazing to see players still being involved and showcasing our game!”

We reviewed the game upon release and praised its difficulty, improved visuals, and incredible atmosphere.