Dell XPS 13 Powered by Intel Core i7 & 16 GB RAM, Now Just $1049

Dell's XPS lineup has always been the pinnacle of Ultrabooks in the term of both features being offered and the fantastic design scheme. This notebook provides some fantastic features and configurations, all the while weighing just 2.7 lbs, soft-touch deck specifically on the silver/gold models, and an almost bezel-free 1080p display.

Dell's XPS laptops Offer Four Models with all of them being Discounted!

The XPS comes in four different models, and the lowest-end model is powered by Intel's 8th generation Core i3-8145U processor and costs just $849.99. The i3 XPS laptop offers only 4GB LPDDR3 RAM running at 2133 MHz, while the primary storage is a 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This faster drive offers a quicker boot experience, which allows this Windows to run faster & smoother even with the lower amount of RAM. This entry-level configuration of the Dell XPS 13 is currently priced at $799.99 US.

The mid-range offering in the XPS lineup houses the Intel Core i5-8265U processor, which offers a significantly faster experience compared to the Core i3 variant. This model does come equipped with more RAM offering a total of 8 GB of DDR3 memory. This mid-range costs just $1,049.99, which is a total of 17% off the initial price of $1,268.99.

The last two models of this laptop offer the same CPU, this being Intel's Core i7-8565U. The lower-end model offers just 8 GB of RAM while the higher-end model of the laptop has 16GB of DDR3 RAM installed. The lower-end model costs $1,129.99, while the higher-end model costs only $120 more at just $1,249.99.

All of these laptops utilize the same chassis and screen. Each model offers a screen size of the 13.3-inch display and weighs in at just 2.70 lbs. The display comes in two different options, one being a 13.3" FHD display with non-Touch InfinityEdge Display & the second option being 13.3" FHD display InfinityEdge Touch Display which allows you to choose with having a touch screen.

These laptops are still pretty fast and power-efficient and are just 0.6 inches thick, although these laptops are slower than the XPS models with Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake processors, the pricing still makes them a pretty decent choice if you're looking to get a laptop with great productivity and overall performance.