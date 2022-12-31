Intel Core i5-12400 Overclocked To 5 GHz On MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max, Comes Close To i5-13600K In Games

Intel's Core i5-12400 does wonders when it is overclocked on a motherboard that allows for Non-K BCLK operation such as the MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max.

MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max Overclocks The Intel Core i5-12400 CPU To 5 GHz, Almost Comes Close To Core i5-13600K Performance In Games

A few days ago, it was reported that MSI's upcoming MAG B760M Mortar MAX WIFI motherboard will be amongst the few designs to feature Non-K BCLK overclock capabilities. We got to see a 5.0 GHz overclock on the Intel Core i5-12400 CPU utilizing the motherboard and now we get to see a range of gaming benchmarks where the overclocked chip is put to the test.

The leak which once again comes from the highly reputable chi11eddog, shows us the Intel Core i5-12400 CPU, overclocked to 5 GHz and tested with a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card at 1440p. Titles including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Final Fantasy XIV, Red Dead Redemption 2 & F1 2022 were used. The Core i5-12400 (5 GHz) was compared to the stock Core i5-13400 & Core i5-13600K CPUs.

Intel Core i5-12400 Desktop CPU Overclocked To 5 GHz & Tested In Games (Image Credits: chi11eddog):

As expected, the Intel Core i5-12400 at 5 GHz offered up to 8% better performance in games and even managed to end up close to the Core i5-13600K in games. Now, this is in line with the clocks that were 8.5% higher than the maximum boost on the Core i5-13400 which is 4.6 GHz. These tests show that users with a good Non-K BCLK motherboard can still squeeze out some extra juice from their chips. MSI also offers the B660M Mortar MAX WIFI series which allows for the same overclock capabilities. Anyone upgrading to the newer B760 Max series should expect similar features & get to enjoy the better performance without spending extra on a higher-end chip.

Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.

What do you think should be the best price range for budget motherboards? <$99 US

$100 - $149 US

$149 - $199 US

$199-$249 US

$249-$299 US Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.