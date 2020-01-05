Dell Planning to Release UltraSharp U2520Q and U2720Q USB-C Monitors

Dell recently launched its 25-inch and 27-inch displays that are targeted at artists and designers with color-critical work. The 25-inch model is the U2520Q, and the 27-inch model is the U2720Q, both of these models feature a 3H anti-glare coating. Both of these models are factory calibrated to a Delta-E<2 accuracies to ensure the correct reproduction of colors under different conditions.

The UltraSharp U2520Q and U2720Q USB-C monitors can reproduce 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 99% of the sRGB color space!

These models are built upon an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a 3840 x 2160, 350 nits typical brightness, a 1000:1 and 1300:1 contrast ratio. The 25-inch model can display 16.78 million colors, while the 27-inch model can display up to 1.07 billion colors, both of these LCDs can reproduce a 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 99% of the sRGB color space. The high reproduction of the color accuracy allows for amazing performance for artists and designers, and the 3H anti-glare coating enables no glares to appear on the screen.

The LG V30’s Display Will Carry 109% DCI-P3, 148% sRGB Matching The S8’s Color Reproduction – Chinese Source

This monitors connectivity is extensive, having a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C input. The DisplayPort has a DisplayPort MST output giving it the ability to daisy chain to another display. These units also come with a dual-port USB 3.0 hub, which features a Type-A and a Type-C connector. The USB Type-C can deliver up to 90 watts of power to the host, which can charge up to a 15.6-inch notebook allowing for a single cord connection.

The design of this fantastic with an ultra-thin bezel to make a multi-monitor setup, with the silver color backing, follows to the Monitor stand. This monitor stand has an adjustable tilt, pivot, and swivel. These monitors are most likely going to be used in offices because of this fact, these monitors don't have any built-in speakers, but these monitors do have a headphone port located on the back of the monitor. These monitors can be remotely managed using Dell's Command Center software allowing for easy management.

The U2520Q is planned to cost $479.99, while the U2720Q monitor is planned to prices at $709.99. Both of these monitors are expected to be available on January 30th.