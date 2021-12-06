ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance & TEAMGROUP T-FORCE collaborate to introduce DELTA RGB DDR5 gaming memory

TEAMGROUP'S T-FORCE gaming sub-brand, in collaboration with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance, release the new DELTA RGB DDR5 memory—a first for the industry. Currently, ASUS has received samples to their TUF Gaming Alliance branch to further test with compatible motherboards to ensure the maximum amount of compatibility and reliability.

ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance and TEAMGROUP T-FORCE Announces the DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory

The new T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is prepared to be known for its unique style and incredible speeds. The design takes TUF Gaming's military aesthetics and T-Force's innovative gaming elements.

The new memory keeps the RGB lighting on the memory module, located along the top edges, along with the wide-angled geometric contour. The RGB can be programmed to be synchronous utilizing ASUS's Aura software application, giving gamers that added customization. Further adding to the stealthy design to increase the appearance of the look of the DDR5 memory, ASUS and TEAMGROUP set to make this a very imposing DDR5 module for any system.

A heat spreader with a creative camouflage design presents the unique style of the TUF Gaming Alliance's co-branding. The memory has a maximum boost clock of 6000MHz and is presented in a 2x 16GB dual-channel kit. With speeds like this, gamers will be satisfied when they are looking for the best DDR5 memory for their gaming rigs.

The two companies are planning on future projects together, expecting to release products that are popular worldwide, such as solid-state drives and other gaming memory modules. The new DELTA memory is set to be the industry's first co-branded DDR5 memory, reigning in a new generation of technological evolution and amazing speeds to consumers worldwide.

Further, into the future, ASUS and TEAMGROUP plan to collaborate on the T-FORCE CARDEA TUF Gaming Alliance Z440 PCIe4.0 M.2 SSD. Customers can look forward to other future joint projects between the two companies as they create more cutting-edge products.