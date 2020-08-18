DeepCool Releases the CL500 High Airflow PC Case

DeepCool has released the CL500 High Airflow PC case, which is designed with high airflow and offers an exceptionally professional overall design. This case features a large mesh panel mounted to the front of the case allowing all your components to stay cool even under the most substantial load, keeping your components performing at its peak power.

DeepCool's CL500 High Airflow PC case offers not only significant cooling capacity but is currently available now for the low price of $79.99

The CL500 PC case offers not only a simple yet professional design but also significant compatibility for a Graphics card of up to 330 mm and up to an ATX motherboard. This broad compatibility allows this case to fit even high-end PCs with ease.

This case has been designed with high airflow in mind but is perfect for builders as well, and this is showcased by having an integrated fan hub and a built-in adjustable GPU stand that enables you to keep your system alined and organized. The included cable management utilizes rubber grommets and velcro straps to keep cables looking clean and allows for easy access to the cords.

The CL500 High Airflow PC case makes accessing each side easy by having magnetic dies panels and even a one-touch button that releases the top panel of the case. This ease of opening the case is perfect for builders or users that often upgrade or change their configuration!

For cooling, This case offers the ability to mount a 360 mm radiator to the front of the case, up to a 240 mm radiator mounted to the top and a 120 mm radiator installed to the rear of the case. This large amount of cooling keeps all your components cool and working at peak performance. The large mesh panels keep the system cool.

For Front IO, this case offers two USB 3.0 Ports and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, all readily available for users. The Type-C port allows for fast charging and secure connectivity with the latest devices.

The CL500 was made available on August 14th, 2020 with a price of $79.99, this case has already been listed on Amazon UK's website.