Deep Rock Galactic Drops a PlayStation Launch Trailer, PS Plus Release Confirmed

Fluff up your beard and sharpen your pick-axe, because Deep Rock Galactic has locked down a PlayStation release date. The sci-fi mining and shooting co-op adventure was previously only available on PC and Xbox One, but will be coming to PS4 and PS5 in early 2022. You can check out a new PlayStation launch trailer (featuring a badass version of the game’s “Rock & Stone” theme song) below.

For those who have been keeping up, Sony has now confirmed all the PS Plus free games leaked last week, including Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5), Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5), and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). You can get more details on the new lineup here. Meanwhile, here are Deep Rock Galactic’s key features for you to peruse…

1-4 Player Co-Op - Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!

- Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy! 4 Unique Classes - Pick the right class for the job. Mow through enemies as the Gunner, scout ahead and light up the caves as the Scout, chew through solid rock as the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets as the Engineer.

- Pick the right class for the job. Mow through enemies as the Gunner, scout ahead and light up the caves as the Scout, chew through solid rock as the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets as the Engineer. Fully Destructible Environments - Destroy everything around you to reach your goal. There is no set path so you can complete your mission your way. Drill straight down to your objective or build an intricate network of paths to explore your surroundings -- the choice is yours. But proceed with caution, you don’t want to stumble into an alien swarm unprepared!

- Destroy everything around you to reach your goal. There is no set path so you can complete your mission your way. Drill straight down to your objective or build an intricate network of paths to explore your surroundings -- the choice is yours. But proceed with caution, you don’t want to stumble into an alien swarm unprepared! Procedurally Generated Cave Network - Explore a network of procedurally generated cave systems filled with enemies to fight and riches to collect. There’s always something new to discover and no two playthroughs are alike.

- Explore a network of procedurally generated cave systems filled with enemies to fight and riches to collect. There’s always something new to discover and no two playthroughs are alike. High-Tech Gadgets And Weapons - Dwarves know what they need to bring to get the job done. This means the most powerful weapons and the most advanced gadgets around - flamethrowers, gatling guns, portable platform launchers, and much, much more.

- Dwarves know what they need to bring to get the job done. This means the most powerful weapons and the most advanced gadgets around - flamethrowers, gatling guns, portable platform launchers, and much, much more. Light Your Path - The underground caves are dark and full of terrors. You will need to bring your own lights if you want to illuminate these pitch-black caverns.

Deep Rock Galactic is currently available on PC and Xbox One, and playable on Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility. The game launches on PS4 and PS5 on January 4, along with the rest of January’s PS Plus free games.