Deathloop Update Adds Field-of-View Options on PS5, Fixes Wonky NPC Behavior, More

Deathloop is an excellent game, but like Arkane’s past titles, it shipped with its fair share of quirks and bugs. Thankfully, Arkane is addressing a long list of them in the game’s second big post-launch patch, which promises to fix a lot of strange NPC behavior and issues with the multiplayer Invasion mechanic, as well as add much-requested field-of-view options on PS5 (they were available on PC previously, but not on console). Check out the full patch notes for Deathloop ver. 1.2, below.

NPC Behavior NPCs now react to bullets passing close by, such as headshots that miss

NPCs now react when another is assassinated close by

NPCs now hear better and react faster to nearby footfalls

NPCs under fire no longer move to take cover if the player is too close

NPCs can now deduce the direction from which a grenade was thrown

NPCs no longer stop trying to kill Colt if Julianna uses Nexus to link him to them

Interrupted aerial assassinations will no longer cause NPCs to become mostly invulnerable

Numerous other small fixes and improvements to NPC behavior, reactions, pathing, and placement

Charlie Montague no longer gets stuck in the floor or ground if he's kicked while using Shift Quality of Life/Accessibility Added controller remapping and left/right stick inversion

UI buttons and text in options menu are now larger, as are their selectable areas

[PS5] Added Field-of-View and motion-blur options. We continue to listen to community feedback and explore more quality of life and accessibility options for a future update. Invasion Colt dropping the game now counts as a win for a player-controlled Julianna

AI-controlled Julianna is now more reactive to Colt's actions

The antenna that Colt must hack to escape now takes slightly longer to hack

AFK players are tagged

Colt players who linger in Colt's tunnels for too long are automatically tagged and that causes the tunnel doors to open

Higher chance that you will invade players on your Friends list while they are playing in 'Online mode'

Strelak Sapper Charges thrown by NPCs that Julianna has attacked will no longer create false Colt tags for Julianna

Players now properly hear audio reactions from the opposing player during melee

Strelak Sapper Charges will now stick to Julianna as they do to other NPCs User Interface The UI is now clearer regarding Residuum loss on death

The appearance of weapons and other items is improved within the Loadout UI

The UI HUD will now properly display updates made to key bindings and controls

The game will now pause fully during the Game Over splash screen

Melee will now be labeled correctly when in the weapon cycle on a controller (Y)

When aiming down sights, crosshairs will no longer disappear while the player is close enough to an NPC to perform an assassination

The Heritage Gun's reticle will now indicate the increased scatter from the Scattergun perk

[PC] Players will no longer be asked to confirm changes to visual settings if nothing was changed

[PC] Fixed an issue in which mouse wheel sensitivity was overreduced when zooming in or out to view a weapon in the Loadout UI Misc. Gameplay Duplicate Slab upgrades are now converted to a harvestable Residuum object

In Karl's Bay, Harriet and her cultists can no longer shoot at Colt through the closed security door to her office

Also in Karl's Bay, a certain window in Hangar 2 has been restored to its intended functionality

Strelak Sapper Charges can no longer be thrown in a way that enables the player to clip through doors or other surfaces

Kicking a Strelak Sapper Charge while "cooking" it no longer causes the Charge to explode and no longer causes subsequent Charges to disappear when thrown

Turret placement can no longer be used as a way to enable the player to clip through doors or other surfaces

Hackable antennas now give clearer audiovisual feedback of their hacked status

Fixed an issue that could result in Colt having 2 guns in the same hand or one gun in the left hand instead of the right hand after a reprise

Fixed an issue that could prevent a weapon from being further reloaded if player switched to a same ammunition type while reloading then switched back to original weapon

Fixed an issue that could cause the Hackamajig not to be automatically equipped to an empty hand when first picked up

Fixed an issue that could lead to a player using the Shift Slab to reach a ledge, triggering the vaulting action, and getting stuck in the ledge instead of vaulting it

Fixed a case in which 2-Bit interactions were not working as intended

Fixed an issue that caused some hackable doors to become unopenable if kicked while hacking

More than one turret can no longer occupy the same space

Fixed an issue that could trap players if Fia's large bunker doors close on them Graphics/Audio Fixed an issue in which the player could unequip the machete during an assassination animation

Corrected some issues with FSR integration and improved overall implementation.

Fixed in issue in which the player could unequip a jammed gun during the unjamming animation

Fixed bugs, including some that could cause crashes, related to the DLSS and ray tracing graphics options

Fixed numerous minor visual glitches, including some related to indirect lighting

Fixed or improved numerous audio details and timings, including some improved voiceover lines

Improved audio mixing across the board

Fixed an issue that caused graphical glitching when a door is opened at the same time a sensor closes it

Turret indicator lights now no longer function if the turret's battery is destroyed

The hostile/friendly indicator lights on Field Nullifiers are now consistent with those on turrets

Fixed an issue that caused deactivated turrets to sound as though they're deployed when thrown or dropped

Fixed an issue that rarely caused closed doors to appear as though they're open Achievements/Trophies and Feats Fixed an issue that enabled Julianna to be rewarded with duplicate trinkets

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Ensemble Tragedy" achievement from being rewarded properly

Fixed an issue that prevented Julianna from earning the Double Vision feat if killing Colt via assassination while Masquerading as a Visionary

Fixed an issue that enabled Julianna players to earn the Sorceress feat even if weapons were used

Fixed an issue that counted Colt's own deaths to Julianna's gunfire toward the "Don't Mind Me" achievement Stability Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash while using the Strelak Verso

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if Colt dies just as a cinematic begins

Fixed an issue that could rarely cause the game to become unresponsive on exiting the Journal

[PC] Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive while remapping controls from keyboard to controller or vice versa Connection-Related Fixed an issue that could cause the first weapon to be dropped when the Julianna player picks up multiple weapons at once

Fixed an issue that could cause the mission results screen and progression to be skipped for the Julianna player if that player goes straight to Invasion matchmaking after successfully breaking the loop as Colt and watching the game credits

Fixed an issue that could cause the "network connection to the server failed" message to remain on-screen after being resolved

Fixed an issue that could cause Julianna to spawn above the ground, having to briefly fall before being able to move

Fixed an issue that caused the visual effects of Karnesis, when used on an NPC, not to appear from Julianna's point of view

Deathloop is available now on PC and PS5. The 1.2 update can be downloaded now.

