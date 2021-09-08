Death Stranding PS4 1.13 Update Introduces Save Data Transfer Option

A new Death Stranding update is now live on PlayStation 4, introducing a new option in preparation for the release of the Director's Cut.

The 1.13 update introduces a save data transfer option that will allow users to import progress made in the PlayStation 4 version to the upcoming PlayStation 5 release. The console's update history also provides additional information on this new option.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Final Trailer Is Out Now

Addition of save data conversion system

Save data from the version for PlayStation 4 Death Stranding can be exported for use in the version for PlayStation 5.

Open the cuff links many while standing at a delivery terminal, and select “Export Save Data”.

Data cannot be exported while Orders for Sam are in progress.

Complete any outstanding orders before exporting.

In order to load exported save data on PS5, you will need to login into the same account for PlayStation Network that was used to create your PS4 save data.

Death Stranding release on PlayStation 4 back in 2019 before getting ported to PC the following year. The upcoming Director's Cut, whose final trailer has been released today, introduces new content and features.

Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – performance mode with scaled 4K and up to 60FPS or fidelity mode in native 4K -both with HDR support, so you can enjoy stunningly clear graphics and advanced texture streaming.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut offers a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.

Death Stranding is now out on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The Director's Cut releases on September 24th.