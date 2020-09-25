Death Stranding 1.04 PC Update Adds DLSS 2.1 Ultra Performance Mode

A new Death Stranding update is now live on PC, introducing new features to the game.

The 1.04 update, which weighs around 5 GB, introduces Ultra Performance Mode for DLSS 2.1 and Achievement Display Support for the Epic Games Store version. The update also improves game stability.

Death Stranding made its debut on PC back in July following the game's PlayStation 4 release. While the game is still as polarizing as it was on PlayStation 4 due to its unique approach to open-world gameplay, the PC version is the best way to enjoy the game right now thanks to a selection of additional features, such as the already mentioned NVIDIA DLSS support.

With production values that are through the roof and an extremely engaging story, Death Stranding is among Hideo Kojima's best games. The moment-to-moment gameplay, however, falls short due to its repetitiveness, and the long stretches without any real action make it difficult to recommend the game to all open-world fans. Death Stranding is something different, and only approaching it with an open mind will reveal the brilliance of its themes, its characters and its hauntingly beautiful dystopian world.

Death Stranding is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.