Death Stranding PC Photo Mode Showcased in New Video

Death Stranding is coming to PC soon with a brand new Photo Mode, and today we are able to see more of it thanks to Hideo Kojima himself.

The legendary game designer shared a new video earlier today showing the PC version Photo Mode. More details on the mode will be shared at a later time with another video.

These are some examples from the Photo Mode in the PC ver. We will introduce on how to create them in another video later. Me, and some staffs that loves to take photos enjoyed making this Mode! Available, June 2nd. Pre-order nowhttps://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/WvMwqzPiBn — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 4, 2020

As of now, it is not yet known if this mode will ever be made available for the PlayStation 4 release. Kojima Productions has been supporting the game with new quality of life improvements since release, so there's the chance that some of the improvements coming to the PC version of Death Stranding will eventually make their way on the console version.

Earlier this week, it has been confirmed that Death Stranding will be released on PC on June 2nd. The game will release on the Epic Games Store and Steam, complete with several pre-order bonuses.

505 Games and Kojima Productions are super excited to announce that Death Standing will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store, and Steam. All players who pre-purchase Death Stranding on PC will receive the below content… Death Stranding HD wallpapers

Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

Gold and silver speed skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game will be released on PC on June 2nd.