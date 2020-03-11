Norman Reedus Hints At More Death Stranding “Stuff” Possibly Coming In The Future

More Death Stranding stuff is possibly coming in the future.

Speaking with Wired in a video interview, actor Norman Reedus revealed that he is talking with Hideo Kojima about doing more things together. He also added that he is "talking to Hideo about maybe doing some Death Stranding stuff", suggesting that a DLC for the game, or even a full sequel, is being discussed.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. How was Norman Reedus discovered? Why was Norman in Death Stranding? How old is he? Does he speak Japanese? Norman answers all these questions and much more!

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2nd following its release on PlayStation 4 last year. The PC release will come with some new features, such as Photo Mode and full Ultrawide support. The Photo Mode may also be coming to the PlayStation 4 version at a later time.

Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner. Additional PC features include HIGH FRAME RATE, PHOTO MODE and ULTRA-WIDE MONITOR SUPPORT. Also includes cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series. All copies of the game will also additionally include:

• DEATH STRANDING Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks.

• “Selections From ‘The Art of Death Stranding’” Digital Book (by Titan Books)

• CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR “LUDENS MASK” SUNGLASSES (COLOR VARIANT)*

• GOLD and SILVER POWER SKELETON*

• GOLD and SILVER ALL-TERRAIN SKELETON*

• GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE*

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game will be released on PC on June 2nd.