Death Stranding PC New Video Showcases Ultrawide Support

Death Stranding on PC will come with Ultrawide support, and today some new videos have been shared online to showcase the new feature.

The new video, shared by the Kojima Productions official Twitter profile, show how both gameplay and cutscenes change while playing the game in Ultrawide resolutions. This shows how the development team is putting extra care into the PC version.

PC ver. which will be released June 2nd! Not just the game play scenes, but the cutscenes will have the ultra wide monitor support. You will get wider, deeper into the world of #DeathStranding.

Check out the trailer!#DeathStrandingPC ↓Pre-order here!https://t.co/wehuYG1KNe pic.twitter.com/J6NmPqXMeZ — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 5, 2020

Yesterday, Hideo Kojima shared another video giving us the first look at the Photo Mode coming with the PC version of the game. As of now, it is not yet clear if it will ever be added to the PlayStation 4 release.

Death Stranding will be released on PC on June 2nd in all regions. The game will release on the Epic Games Store and Steam, complete with several pre-order bonuses. The game is also available right now on PlayStation 4 worldwide.

All players who pre-purchase Death Stranding on PC will receive the below content… Death Stranding HD wallpapers

Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

Gold and silver speed skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate