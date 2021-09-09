Death Stranding Director’s Cut Will Allow Players to Use Zip Lines With Floaters, Build National Roads in Mountainous Areas

Death Stranding Director's Cut will come with some welcome gameplay tweaks that are set to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable.

As confirmed by Hideo Kojima himself on Twitter, the upcoming new version of the game will allow players to use zip lines with floaters, which is sure to make traveling from one point to another with a huge amount of cargo much smoother. Additionally, it will be possible to build national roads in mountainous areas.

Death Stranding PS4 1.13 Update Introduces Save Data Transfer Option

There are DSDC a teaser, pre-order trailer, preview trailer, and final trailer available. Please take a look. Other than that, here's a tip but not a spoiler. Zip lines can now be used to travel with floaters. National roads can now be built in mountainous areas. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 9, 2021

These are only a few of the many tweaks included in Death Stranding Director's Cut will feature. Among the new features will be support for the Dual Sense haptics and the PlayStation 5 3D Audio, two display modes, and more.

Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – performance mode with scaled 4K and up to 60FPS or fidelity mode in native 4K -both with HDR support, so you can enjoy stunningly clear graphics and advanced texture streaming.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut offers a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.

Death Stranding Director's Cut launches on PlayStation 5 on September 24th. The base game is now available on PC and PlayStation 4.