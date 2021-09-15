Death Stranding Director’s Cut Haptic Feedback, Controller Sounds Will Allow Players to Better Experience the Environment
Death Stranding Director's Cut will use the DualSense controller features to make players better experience the environment and the weather.
The official Japanese Kojima Production Twitter profile confirmed that players will be able to better feel what is happening around Sam Porter Bridges thanks to haptic feedback. Additionally, moving in the grass, rivers, and snow will play sound effects from the controller to increase immersion.
— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (@KojiPro2015) September 13, 2021
Additionally, it has been confirmed that it will be possible in Death Stranding Director's Cut to customize the strength of the Adaptive Triggers and even turn them off entirely.
— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (@KojiPro2015) September 14, 2021
Death Stranding Director's Cut launches on PlayStation 5 on September 24th. The base game is now available on PC and PlayStation 4.
- Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.
- Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.
- Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).
- Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.
- Choose from two picture modes – performance mode with scaled 4K and up to 60FPS or fidelity mode in native 4K -both with HDR support, so you can enjoy stunningly clear graphics and advanced texture streaming.
- The Director’s Cut offers a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.
