Death Stranding Director’s Cut Haptic Feedback, Controller Sounds Will Allow Players to Better Experience the Environment

Death Stranding Director's Cut will use the DualSense controller features to make players better experience the environment and the weather.

The official Japanese Kojima Production Twitter profile confirmed that players will be able to better feel what is happening around Sam Porter Bridges thanks to haptic feedback. Additionally, moving in the grass, rivers, and snow will play sound effects from the controller to increase immersion.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Will Allow Players to Use Zip Lines With Floaters, Build National Roads in Mountainous Areas

Additionally, it has been confirmed that it will be possible in Death Stranding Director's Cut to customize the strength of the Adaptive Triggers and even turn them off entirely.

Death Stranding Director's Cut launches on PlayStation 5 on September 24th. The base game is now available on PC and PlayStation 4.