Death Stranding 2 to Feature Actress Elle Fanning

Actress Elle Fanning (known mainly for Super 8, Maleficent, and The Great) has been confirmed to be featured in Death Stranding 2. Well, to be precise, the poster shared on Kojima Productions' official website as part of a PAX Australia teaser does not name the game, but the strands seen in the image seem a pretty obvious giveaway. The poster also includes the tagline 'Who Am I?', which could be a hint about the character played by Fanning.

Death Stranding 2 was first confirmed a few months ago by none other than Norman Reedus, who played the main character Sam Porter Bridges in the debut installment. The game featured many famous actors and actresses, including Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Lindsay Wagner, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Troy Baker. There were also a couple of renowned film directors, such as Guillermo Del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

Kojima Productions and Sony did not officially announce a sequel, although we did get a document leak earlier this week mentioning Death Stranding 2 alongside other upcoming PlayStation exclusives. It's also not the only project Hideo Kojima and his team are working on. During Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, the acclaimed game designer announced a partnership with Xbox Game Studios.

Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima. Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has every experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the [ongoing changes] in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!

This is believed to be the game that Kojima wanted to make with Stadia before Google decided to pull the plug on the platform. It's likely to be further away in the studio's schedule than Death Stranding 2.