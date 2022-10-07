Menu
Company

Death Stranding 2 to Feature Actress Elle Fanning

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 7, 2022, 06:05 AM EDT
Death Stranding 2

Actress Elle Fanning (known mainly for Super 8, Maleficent, and The Great) has been confirmed to be featured in Death Stranding 2. Well, to be precise, the poster shared on Kojima Productions' official website as part of a PAX Australia teaser does not name the game, but the strands seen in the image seem a pretty obvious giveaway. The poster also includes the tagline 'Who Am I?', which could be a hint about the character played by Fanning.

Death Stranding 2 was first confirmed a few months ago by none other than Norman Reedus, who played the main character Sam Porter Bridges in the debut installment. The game featured many famous actors and actresses, including Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Lindsay Wagner, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Troy Baker. There were also a couple of renowned film directors, such as Guillermo Del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Death Stranding Follow Up from Kojima and Several More PlayStation Titles Possibly Leak

Kojima Productions and Sony did not officially announce a sequel, although we did get a document leak earlier this week mentioning Death Stranding 2 alongside other upcoming PlayStation exclusives. It's also not the only project Hideo Kojima and his team are working on. During Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, the acclaimed game designer announced a partnership with Xbox Game Studios.

Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima. Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has every experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the [ongoing changes] in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!

This is believed to be the game that Kojima wanted to make with Stadia before Google decided to pull the plug on the platform. It's likely to be further away in the studio's schedule than Death Stranding 2.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order