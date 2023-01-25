Dead Space Remake PS5 Download Size Surfaces and It Weighs in Decently Enough

The Dead Space Remake PS5 download size has seemingly popped up, and from the looks of it, it weighs in decently enough.

The download size for this week's Dead Space Remake was posted on Twitter by 'PlayStation Game Size' - which gets its data from the PlayStation database and has proven to be quite accurate in the past. The pre-load for the new Dead Space will go live later today ahead of the game's global launch later this week (January 27th).

🚨 Dead Space 🟫 Download Size : 31.110 GB (Version: 01.000.001 ) 🟦 Pre-Load : January 25 , 8AM PT

⬜ Launch : January 27 , 8AM PT 🟥 #DeadSpace pic.twitter.com/UmKuUpJwc6 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) January 25, 2023

As posted on Twitter, Dead Space Remake will clock in at 'only' 31.110GB on PlayStation 5. This size is in line with the game's size on Xbox, as revealed some days ago via the official Xbox Store. Meanwhile, the PC version requires 50GB of free space on your SSD.

Earlier this month, EA detailed the graphical modes that will be available on the next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There will be two graphical modes available with the Quality Mode running the game in 4K resolution at 30FPS with ray tracing enabled. In Performance Mode, Dead Space Remake will run in 1440p resolution at 60FPS without ray tracing.

As said, Dead Space Remake launches globally on January 27 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The remake was officially announced back in 2021. “The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space upon the game's announcement. “We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”