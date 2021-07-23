Dead Space Remake Early Comparison Highlights Massive Visual, Atmosphere Improvements

The newly announced remake of the first entry in the Dead Space series will bring massive visual and atmosphere improvements over the original, which look even more impressive when footage from the two games is put side to side.

Following the remake's reveal, ElAnalistaDeBits shared on YouTube an early comparison video that highlights all these massive improvements. The new lighting system, in particular, will make the game darker, and improve its atmosphere quite a bit.

The Dead Space remake is currently in development for PC and consoles by Motive Studios. Powered by the Frostbite Engine, the game is coming to current generation consoles exclusively due to the consoles' SSD storage that has allowed the developer to get rid of all load times.

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

The Dead Space remake launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.