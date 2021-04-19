Early Days Gone PC vs PS5 (PS4 Pro) Comparison Video Shows Minimal Differences; Slightly Improved Textures and Color Saturation
An early Days Gone comparison video has surfaced, comparing the recently-released PC footage to the game running on PS5.
Last week, Sony released the first PC footage of the game, including a bit of gameplay and cutscenes. Shortly after this new “features” trailer, YouTuber 'Cycu1’ released a PC vs PS5 comparison video. Based on this video, the visual differences between the two platforms appear minimal with the PC version benefiting from slightly improved textures and color saturation.
While the video is said to compare the PS5 version of the game to the upcoming PC version, it should be noted that the PS5 is running the PS4 Pro version of the game through the console’s backward compatibility feature. And yes, Days Gone did receive a PS5 patch earlier but this only improved the game’s framerate and loading times. The PS4 Pro version of the game runs in checkerboarded 4K resolution.
Check out the comparison video below and see for yourself if you notice any improvements over the PS4 Pro version of the game. We’ve also included another comparison video from YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’.
Days Gone launches on PC next month on May 18th. The title released exclusively for PlayStation 4 back in 2019. Be sure to check out our very own review of the game in case if you’re still in doubt on whether you should pick up the PC version next month.
Days Gone puts Bend Studio once again on the map of all PlayStation gamers after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, easily paving the way for a sequel to the stories of Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 23.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter