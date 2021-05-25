Days Gone PC 1.02 Patch Introduces Mouse Fixes

A new Days Gone patch is now live for the PC version of the game, introducing some welcome fixes for those playing the game using mouse and keyboard controls.

The 1.02 patch introduces a fix for camera issues when using a mouse as well as a fix for the mouse feeling like there is a dead zone in certain situations.

Days Gone PC vs PS5 Comparison Shows Improved Character Textures on PC Alongside Increased Drawing Distance, Vegetation Density and More

Fixed camera issues when using a mouse

Fixed difficulties with the mouse feeling like there is a “dead zone”

Days Gone originally launched on PlayStation 5 back in 2019 before making the jump on PC via Steam this month. The open-world game developed by bend Studio is a solid game that suffers from a lack of any real innovation, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Days Gone puts Bend Studio once again on the map of all PlayStation gamers after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open-world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, easily paving the way for a sequel to the stories of Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.

Days Gone is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.