Daybreak Unveils Three Franchise Studios Dedicated to DCUO, EverQuest and PlanetSide

Daybreak Games, formerly known as Sony Online Entertainment, announced today to have restructured its development teams based on a 'Franchise First' initiative. The developers of DC Universe Online, based in Austin, Texas and led by Jack Emmert (City of Heroes, Star Trek Online, Neverwinter), will be now known as Dimensional Ink Games. They will focus their efforts on supporting DC Universe Online while they develop their next 'high-profile action MMO project'.



Dimensional Ink is a dream come true. Here we bring alive whole worlds through the medium of games. Our name derives from the passions that drive us. Dimensional because we create games across many different universes. Ink because our origins as a studio are in the comics: first, Star Wars, inspired by Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers, and second, DC, one of the largest comic book IPs in the world.

The second team, called Darkpaw Games, will be focused on what's arguably the strongest franchise in Daybreak's portfolio - EverQuest. Based in San Diego, California, and led by Executive Producer Holly Longdale, they will continue to update the still ongoing EverQuest and EverQuest II while developing the 'next innovation', long awaited by fans after the cancellation of EverQuest Next.

Brad McQuaid, The Legendary Game Designer Behind EverQuest, Has Passed Away

Darkpaw Games is the studio that brings you the legendary EverQuest and EverQuest II free-to-play games with all the heart and passion this den of developers can muster. We’re a pack of MMO enthusiasts who always seek to delight fellow players with our fantastic worlds.

Last but not least, the PlanetSide team (also based in San Diego) has been renamed to Rogue Planet Games, with Executive Producer Andy Sites still in the lead. They will now develop a 'genre-defining' shooter game.

Our award-winning PlanetSide franchise changed the face of the first-person shooter forever. With PlanetSide 2, we’ve continued that legacy and crafted one of the best massively multiplayer games of all time. Now, we look to continue building upon these revolutionary titles and provide MMOFPS players exactly what they want. Rogue Planet Games is a passionate team of FPS fanatics who are dedicated to creating and delivering unparalleled, massive-scale experiences.

Jack Emmert also shared a statement:

Crafting iconic MMORPG experiences has always been Daybreak’s lifeblood. We intend to continue that legacy and grow Dimensional Ink, Darkpaw Games and Rogue Planet Games. Whether it’s DC UniverseTM Online, EverQuest, EverQuest II, PlanetSide 2 or future franchises, we’ll be giving players their ideal fantasy game experiences for years to come.

It sounds like it will take a while to see any new games from these new internal Daybreak teams, but we'll keep you informed of any noteworthy development.