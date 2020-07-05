datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive Is Up For A Massive Discount – Get It Now

Everyone uses a flash drive. It is the go to device for storing and transferring data for school, work, business or even personal stuff. However, these very handy devices are often susceptible to malware and hence important data is at great risk. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive. The discount will expire soon, so you should avail the offer right away! This amazing drive will keep you data secure at all times and you don’t have to worry about hackers or loss of data at all.

datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive features

This amazing device comes with military grade encryption. It also comes with a PIN for User and Admin and you can ensure that your data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. This device is a great favourite and is being used by people all around. Here are highlights of what the datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive has in store for you:

Ultra-secure 7-15-digit PIN to authenticate the flash drive

Offering 100% real-time military-grade AES-XTS 256-bit hardware Encryption

Brute force hack defense mechanism for when a PIN is entered incorrectly 10 consecutive times

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant tamper proof & evident design

One-time User recovery PIN: Admin configurable, extremely useful when a User has forgotten their PIN

Device reset feature deletes encryption key, all PINS, and data

Allows easy integration into whitelisted software to meet internal corporate requirements

No software required & works on any device with a USB port

Specs

Color: black

Materials: aluminum housing, polymer coating, rubber, zinc alloy

Dimensions: 3.4"H x 0.8"L x 0.5"W

Weight: 1.3oz (with sleeve)

Hardware encrypted USB flash drive

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 SuperSpeed USB

Data transfer rate (may vary due to host hardware, software & usage)

o Read: 130.3MB/s

o Write: 116.5MB/s

Hardware data encryption: AES-XTS 256-bit full disk hardware encryption

Capacity: 16GB

LED lights

o Red: standby state/locked

o Green: user mode/unlocked

o Blue: admin mode

SHIFT key/ ON-OFF button

Key button

Certifications: FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NCSC CPA, NLNCSA BSPA & NATO Restricted validation (Pending Q3)

Approvals: FCC, CE, RoHS, GDPR

Manufacturer's 3-year warranty

Compatibility

MS Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Chrome, Thin Clients, Zero Clients, Embedded Systems, Citrix and VMware

Any device with a USB port

Includes

datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive (16GB)

Quick Start Guide

Original Price datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive: $89

Wccftech Discount Price datAshur® PRO² 256-bit Encrypted USB 3.2 Flash Drive: $79.95