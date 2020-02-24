Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Owners Will Be Able to Play the Xbox Series X Version for Free

Microsoft just confirmed or revealed a whole bunch of new details about their upcoming Xbox Series X console (get the details here), and one of the most interesting new features coming is “Smart Delivery.” Basically, when you buy a game, you get access to all versions – so, if you initially purchase a game on Xbox One, you’ll also get the Xbox Series X version for free should you decide to upgrade.

Now, in their announcement, Microsoft only confirmed first-party titles like Halo Infinite will be eligible for Smart Delivery, but a very big third party title immediately threw its hat in the ring – Cyberpunk 2077 will also be Smart Delivery compatible.

Xbox Series X Processor is Based Upon Zen 2, RDNA 2 Architectures; 12 TFLOPS GPU Officially Confirmed and More

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

Nice! Here’s hoping more third parties follow suit! Also, I very hope Sony’s taking notes for the PS5. Here’s a bit more detail about Smart Delivery from Microsoft’s initial announcement:

Smart Delivery: This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on. We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.

What do you think? Will Smart Delivery make you more likely to pick up an Xbox Series X, knowing some of your games will be coming with you? Cyberpunk 2077 comes to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17. A next-gen console release date has yet to be announced.