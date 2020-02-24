Xbox Series X Processor is Based Upon Zen 2, RDNA 2 Architectures; 12 TFLOPS GPU Officially Confirmed and More

Following weeks of rumors and speculation, Microsoft finally confirmed some additional details on the Xbox Series X, which promises to be an incredibly powerful console.

In a new post shared on the Xbox Official Website, Xbox Head Phil Spencer confirmed that the Xbox Series X processor is based on the Zen 2, which was already known, and RDNA 2 architecture. It's also been confirmed that the console will sport a 12 TFLOPS GPU, twice the amount of the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Owners Will Be Able to Play the Xbox Series X Version for Free

Next Generation Custom Processor: Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One. Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming.

Variable Rate Shading and hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing have also been mentioned.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Our patented form of VRS empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects. This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality. Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing: You can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real time as you explore the game world.

Alongside the new details on the console's specs, Microsoft revealed something new regarding other Xbox Series X features, which will include Quick Resume for multiple games, Dynamic Latency Input, and up to 120 FPS support.

Quick Resume: The new Quick Resume feature lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens. Dynamic Latency Input (DLI): We’re optimizing latency in the player-to-console pipeline starting with our Xbox Wireless Controller, which leverages our high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol when connected to the console. With Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), a new feature which synchronizes input immediately with what is displayed, controls are even more precise and responsive.

Smart Delivery has also been detailed. Thanks to this, players will always get access to all versions of a game, depending on the hardware they will be playing it on. All Xbox Game Studio titles will come with Smart Delivery support, and third party studios will be able to implement this as well.

Smart Delivery: This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on. We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide.