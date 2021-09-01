Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 Next-Gen Console Updates Not a Lock for 2021 Says CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2020 launch was a bit of a disaster, but some still-hopeful fans have been looking forward to the promised 2021 release of the game’s current/next-gen console update as a relaunch of sorts for the game. Well, you might not want to hold your breath. During a webcast detailing CDPR’s financials for the first half of 2021, SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski admitted that while the company is aiming to get PS5/XSX updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 out this year, they can’t guarantee it’s going to happen (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the transcription).

The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year. At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change. With The Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different in the way that this is being tackled by the external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive, the company that we have worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past. As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still in late 2021. However, similarly, the development process is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change. But for the time being, we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021 and I don’t want to be more specific at this moment in time.

CD Projekt Red has slowly been rolling out Cyberpunk 2077 updates throughout 2021, with the latest, version 1.3, adding the game’s first few scraps of free DLC. It certainly doesn’t feel like the company’s about to deliver a next-gen update given the number of Cyberpunk issues still on the table, but I suppose miracles do happen. I’m more confident about seeing the update for The Witcher 3 this year, as Saber Interactive are a team known for getting the job done on time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and The Witcher 3 is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch. Both games are playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.