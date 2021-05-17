Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Cleans up the Interface by Removing Distracting UI Effects
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online today improves the game's user interface by removing some annoying UI effects.
The Purify the UI mod removes the repeated 2D UI effect, which introduces an effect that looks like ghosting, as well as the spheric 3D effect that stretches the interface.
This mod disables the 2D repeated UI effect (that looks like you're seeing double/triple/quadruple) and disables the spheric 3D effect (stretching UI to a perspective). Cyberpunk 2077 UI suffers from not enough customization options. The 3D and 2D effects that the UI uses are considered to be very distracting, even if they seem immersive at first.
You can check out precisely what the Cyberpunk 2077 Purify the UI mod does in the comparison screenshots below.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
