Cyberpunk 2077 The Quest Mod Introduces New Explorable Area With Repeating Quests

While CD Projekt Red is hard at work on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, dedicated players and modders are continuing to expand the experience, offering fellow fans something to tide them over until the official expansion releases next year.

Earlier this week, the open-world role-playing game by the Polish studio has been expanded with The Quest - The Lower Market Rewards mod, which introduces a new explorable area, V's megablock lower market, featuring repeating quests. These quests will not be available, however, if the player changed character levels and attributes beyond the game's limits.

The mod adds The Lower Market Rewards quest that activates automatically when the quest conditions are met . The quest falls into the GIGS category in your game quest journal.

This is a recurring quest: it will create quest jobs following your progress.

The quest objective breaks down into two phases:

make your way to the Megablock Lower Market, explore the area to find Access Points and collect rewards if any. This is the recurring phase.

The Cyberpunk 2077 The Quest - The Lower Market Rewards can be downloaded from Nexus Mods. As it restores unfinished content, issues are to be expected, although the modder predicts them to be minor. Additionally, the mod will become unavailable in two weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The aforementioned Phantom Liberty expansion will launch sometime next year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S only.

