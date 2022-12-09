Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom LIberty Trailer Revealed at TGA 2022

Cyberpunk 2077’s been receiving updates meant to add new content and fix problems with the game’s general performance and technical problems. Meanwhile, in terms of future content, the Phantom Liberty DLC is meant to be a big expansion to Night City, with new quests, weapons, and more.

Taking place in a district known as Dogtown, the expansion has players meeting new character Reed (voiced by Idris Elba), a veteran New United States of America agent, and apparently, the only person players can trust to help them fulfill an impossible mission of espionage and survival.

You can watch the new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer below, which showcases a new teaser for the expansion.

In-engine gameplay was shown within one of the car chases, and as the player explores the game world, Reed’s role within the story and his relations to the game world will be fully uncovered. The expansion’s length or place in the game’s timeline was not shown, though, so it’s unclear if this happens after the game’s ending or at some point before that.

Meanwhile, Phantom Liberty’s release window was rather vague, but it was shown at the very end of the trailer. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to release sometime next year as DLC; obviously, you’ll need to own the base game to even access it.

In the meantime, though, various bug-fix patches and free content were added, like content that ties to and references Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, to name an example. We’ll continue to update as more information on Cyberpunk 2077, including its DLC content, updates, and more is released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Stadia players should be aware that this version will be discontinued in January 2023, so you’ll want to set up Cross-Save, and soon.