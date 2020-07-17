Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Some New Screenshots On Famitsu

A couple of new Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots have emerged online today.

The new screenshots have been included in the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu and show a couple of buildings that are very reminiscent of the 2013's reveal trailer.

The full Cyberpunk 2077 Famitsu coverage is also available online. You can find it here.

Earlier this week, some new details on Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay mechanics emerged online, such as new Perks descriptions and how clothing mods will work. These mods are going to be particularly useful, as players will be able to keep the look they want for their character without being forced to use underpowered equipment.

With the massive success The Witcher 3 had, it is not surprising that CD Projekt RED is trying to outdo what they accomplished for the final adventure of Geralt of Rivia, so much that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 has become a competition with themselves, according to Level Designer Max Pears.

Definitely. I mean, there's no bad blood or ill will towards any other studios or any other games because everyone in this industry moves the medium forward together. But especially coming from The Witcher III, which was such a huge success with such a great world that people spent hours exploring, it's very much a competition and a different understanding within ourselves as a team. We've set the benchmark already in one previous game, and we're trying to always do the same. So it's about always going through and trying to make things better, but it's also understanding that there is a difference and asking how we push those differences to being a benefit.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.