Cyberpunk 2077 Perks, Clothing Mods, Cyberware Get Some New Details

A massive Cyberpunk 2077 preview that has surfaced online recently revealed some additional details on many of the game's features and mechanics.

The preview posted on German website Night City Life, as summarized on Reddit by SMHFHA, revealed new details on some of the Athletic, Crafting, and Engineering perks, which look like will make quite a difference and help better differentiate playstyles.

Xbox Game Pass Won’t Get Cyberpunk 2077 at Launch

Athletic Perks Gladiator - reduces damage taken while blocking by 20%.

Regeneration - slowly regenerates health in combat.

Pack Mule - doubles carrying capacity.

Invincible -increases maximum health by 10%.

Super Hero Landing - reduces fall damage by 5%.

Multitasker - lets you shoot while sprinting, sliding and jumping at the same time.

Transporter - lets you shoot and sprint while carrying a body.

Hard motherfucker - at the start of a fight, armor and resistance are increased by 20% for 10 seconds. Crafting Perks Master Gunsmith - 5% chance of getting an additional prototype component as crafting material for every item made.

R&D - the said skill that enables you to upgrade items to the legendary quality level.

Crazy Science is a trait, a kind of master skill at the bottom of the talent tree, which increases the sales prices of your items by 25%. Engineering Perks Mech Looter - you can loot scrap from drones, robots and mechs and have a 30% chance of finding weapon parts.

Blast Shielding - reduces your explosion damage taken by 10%.

Shrapnel - adds 20 additional damage to all previous garnet effects.

Grenadier - make the explosion radius of grenades visible to you.

Reverse engineering - lets you take off weapon mods.

You can't touch this - make yourself immune to the effects of your own grenades

Cyberpunk 2077 will also feature five different items quality levels - ordinary, unusual, rare, epic, legendary, and iconic. The iconic level is reserved for one of a kind items like the gun players can pick up after defeating Royce.

Clothing will play a big part in Cyberpunk 2077, and it will be possible to mod it so that players will be able to keep the look they want without being forced to use underpowered equipment. The preview mentions the ability to add fabric mod to sneakers so as to give them armor rating.

Cyberwares will also play a big part in making play styles unique.

Mantis Blades - Probably the most famous cyberware in the game. The mighty blades protrude from V's forearm and several fragments are available.

Blood pump - Installed in the cardiovascular system slot. It activates at a certain point in time and improves healing.

Micro-rotors - Passive cyberware in the nervous system that improves movement speed and precision

Reflex tuners - are triggered cyberware that activates slow motion as soon as your health falls below a critical value.

Gorilla Hands - Logically installed in the hands and vastly improves your strength and melee strength. There are also several fragments here.

Monowire - The cyberware that houses a fiber optic lasso in your arm that you can use to easily slice opponents in slices. The quickhack function via the Monowire is probably one of the fragments.

Krenzikov - We first encountered this cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 as a booster spray, but it also exists as an implant for your nervous system. The trigger activates a slow motion effect as soon as you have successfully avoided an enemy attack.

Synlungs - Artificial lungs that are installed in the cardiovascular system and improve the regeneration of your endurance.

Speaking about playstyles in Cyberpunk 2077, Night City Life revealed that there won't achievements for playing the game in a certain way, as CDPR doesn't want to force players into any particular style. A Pacifist run is feasible, but it won't unlock an achievement.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19th.