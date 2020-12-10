Cyberpunk 2077 RTX Launch Trailer Shows the Game at Its Best

The official Cyberpunk 2077 RTX launch trailer has been shared on NVIDIA's YouTube channel and it showcases the huge first-person open world roleplaying game made by CD PROJEKT RED at its very best.

There are four Cyberpunk 2077 RTX effects that improve the game's look even beyond the default Ultra/Psycho presets.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Video Compares Console Versions; There Is A “Vast” Difference Between High-End PC Experience and Everything Else

Ray-Traced Diffuse Illumination - This captures sky radiance as well as emissive lighting from various surfaces, which is difficult to achieve with traditional rendering techniques. When enabled, billboards and other illuminated surfaces and objects will brighten their surroundings with naturally colored lighting, and the sun and moon will realistically illuminate Night City. Ray-Traced Reflections - In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace ranges for up to several kilometers, enabling realistic reflections across vast view distances. They are present on both opaque and transparent objects and surfaces to simulate the way light reflects from glossy and metal surfaces by tracing a single bounce of reflection rays against the scene. Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion - In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced ambient occlusion can be used with local lights to approximate local shadowing effects where shadows are missing, greatly improving the quality of the ambient occlusion effect. Ray-Traced Shadows – In Cyberpunk 2077, directional shadows from sun and moon light are added to the game, based on the strength of light, scattering of light through clouds, and other factors.

In the game, you can selectively enable or disable Ray-Traced Shadows, Reflections and Ambient Occlusion, while Ray-Traced Lighting also allows you to tweak the quality level of this particular Cyberpunk 2077 RTX effect between Medium, Ultra, and Psycho. Of course, you'll want to enable NVIDIA DLSS as well in order to get better frame rates (up to 60%) when using RTX. Also, make sure to have downloaded the optimized Game Ready driver.

As a reminder, AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs cannot currently enable any ray-traced effects in this title, but CD PROJEKT RED is working with AMD to add support for these features at a later date. However, AMD users can already enable Dynamic or Static FidelityFX CAS to improve performance while keeping a sharp image quality.