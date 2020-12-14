Cyberpunk 2077 Offers More Consistent 60fps on PS5, Better Resolution on Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out in the wild, and those playing on PS4 and Xbox One haven’t exactly been impressed. As we’ve covered, the base current-gen consoles feature low resolution, a lack of detail, and erratic framerates that can drop as low as 15fps. But what about next-gen consoles? The tech heads at Digital Foundry recently put the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S to the test, and found the experience was much improved, albeit surprisingly different from console to console. You can check out the full DF analysis below, provided you have around 20 minutes to spare.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is running via backward compatibility on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s console offers a few more options. On PS5, you’re stuck with PS4 Pro settings and resolution, which maxes out at 1188p. On Xbox Series X you can choose between Performance mode, which is 1080p/60fps, and Quality mode, which runs between 1512p and 1728p and adds a bit more visual flare, including increased crowd density, ambient occlusion, and more detailed reflections, all at a locked 30fps.

In terms of performance, the PS5 maintains a pretty steady 60fps, with occasional dips to the low 50s when driving. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X’s 1080p Performance mode actually struggles more than the PS5, dropping as low a 40fps during more frantic firefights. As for XSX’s Quality mode, that seems to be pretty much a lock at 30fps.

Of course, there’s also a third player in the game – the Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s less powerful console only offers one visual mode, although it would seem to carry most over its graphics settings over from the Series X’s Quality mode. The Series S runs at a max resolution of 1296p and a mostly-locked 30fps, although you’ll experience some occasional dips into the mid-20s.

So, there’s really no obvious winner here. If performance is what you care about most, the PS5 is probably your best bet. Meanwhile, if visual quality is what you’re after, and you don’t mind a downgrade to 30fps, then Xbox Series X is for you. Of course, a lot can and will change once CDPR releases Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen updates sometime next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility.