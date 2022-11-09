Menu
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 Brings More Stable Performance on All Formats, Especially Xbox Series S

Francesco De Meo
Nov 9, 2022, 06:55 AM EST
Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.61 patch seems to bring performance improvements on all formats, judging from new videos that have been shared online.

The video shared by MxBenchmarkPC highlights how performance is definitely more stable on PC with the 1.61 patch at 1440p resolution, NVIDIA DLSS with the Quality preset.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.61 patch also introduced support for AMD FSR 2.1, which helps performance greatly on systems that cannot use NVIDIA DLSS, as highlighted in the videos shared by 54 FPS and Tekknological.

 

The new Cyberpunk 2077 patch also introduced AMD FSR 2.1 support on consoles, something that has brought performance improvements on all formats, but especially on Xbox Series S, as shown in the videos shared by Potato Spud Gaming and SPD Gaming.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.

