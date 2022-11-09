Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 Brings More Stable Performance on All Formats, Especially Xbox Series S

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.61 patch seems to bring performance improvements on all formats, judging from new videos that have been shared online.

The video shared by MxBenchmarkPC highlights how performance is definitely more stable on PC with the 1.61 patch at 1440p resolution, NVIDIA DLSS with the Quality preset.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.61 patch also introduced support for AMD FSR 2.1, which helps performance greatly on systems that cannot use NVIDIA DLSS, as highlighted in the videos shared by 54 FPS and Tekknological.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 patch also introduced AMD FSR 2.1 support on consoles, something that has brought performance improvements on all formats, but especially on Xbox Series S, as shown in the videos shared by Potato Spud Gaming and SPD Gaming.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

