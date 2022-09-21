Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Player Resurgence Thanks to EdgeRunners; CDPR Thanks Players in Statement

Cyberpunk 2077’s seen a player resurgence as of late. Part of the reason is that Netflix recently released the Studio Trigger-animated Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which spanned ten episodes on the streaming service. As of this past weekend, the game saw numbers far higher than it was used to, rivaling January 2021’s player counts.

The following days have also seen big number jumps, too. Developer CD Projekt RED has noticed this particular development and tweeted about it. You can find that on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page and view it below.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

According to CD Projekt RED metrics, the game has seen over a million players come and log into Night City throughout the past week. Looking over on Steamcharts, this seems to be accurate. Player counts have risen over the past week, and some have also purchased the game in that timeframe. The game currently sits at a 86,000 24-hour peak player count.

Cyberpunk 2077 also recently updated to version 1.6 (otherwise known as the Edgerunners update), which added various new content and features a couple of weeks ago. These features include cross-progression (a feature that games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt boasted), new quests and weapons, and new easter eggs and content related to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

All things considered, the game seems like it’s in a far better place than it was at its disastrous launch, which is great. Currently, the game is on sale for 50% off on most digital retailers (like Steam, GOG, and PlayStation Store, for instance), which could also have contributed to this surge of players.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Cyberpunk 2077 is released. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. If you haven't seen it yet, you should check out this performance benchmark of the game using the newly announced RTX 4090.