Menu
Company

Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Player Resurgence Thanks to EdgeRunners; CDPR Thanks Players in Statement

Ule Lopez
Sep 21, 2022, 04:59 PM EDT
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s seen a player resurgence as of late. Part of the reason is that Netflix recently released the Studio Trigger-animated Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which spanned ten episodes on the streaming service. As of this past weekend, the game saw numbers far higher than it was used to, rivaling January 2021’s player counts.

The following days have also seen big number jumps, too. Developer CD Projekt RED has noticed this particular development and tweeted about it. You can find that on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page and view it below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
RTX 4090 Is Up to 2.5x Faster Than 3090Ti in Cyberpunk 2077, According to Early DF Report

 

According to CD Projekt RED metrics, the game has seen over a million players come and log into Night City throughout the past week. Looking over on Steamcharts, this seems to be accurate. Player counts have risen over the past week, and some have also purchased the game in that timeframe. The game currently sits at a 86,000 24-hour peak player count.

Cyberpunk 2077 also recently updated to version 1.6 (otherwise known as the Edgerunners update), which added various new content and features a couple of weeks ago. These features include cross-progression (a feature that games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt boasted), new quests and weapons, and new easter eggs and content related to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

All things considered, the game seems like it’s in a far better place than it was at its disastrous launch, which is great. Currently, the game is on sale for 50% off on most digital retailers (like Steam, GOG, and PlayStation Store, for instance), which could also have contributed to this surge of players.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Cyberpunk 2077 is released. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. If you haven't seen it yet, you should check out this performance benchmark of the game using the newly announced RTX 4090.

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 24

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order