Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Comparison Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Highlights New Series S Performance Mode; Fairly Stable 60FPS on Series S

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 9, 2022
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Comparison

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 comparison video has been released, comparing the game’s performance and visuals on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 following the release of the new update.

After the release of the 1.6 patch earlier this week, we already covered an early Xbox Series S comparison video which highlighted the difference between the Quality mode on Microsoft’s entry-level next-gen console and the all-new Performance mode. A few days later, we now have a console comparison video from tech channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’, which compares the Performance modes on all the next-gen consoles, as well as some comparisons between the consoles in Quality mode.

Based on this comparison, we can safely say that the Series S holds up decently well in Performance mode, hitting a fairly stable 60FPS. Of course, it should be noted that the resolution on the Series S is lower than the PS5 and Series X, and the quality of some shadows, number of NPCs, and draw distance has been lowered on some occasions in order to hit that 60FPS. You can check out the new Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 comparison video down below:

Xbox Series S

- Resolution Mode: Dynamic 1440p/30fps (common 1260p)

- Performance Mode: Dynamic 1080p/60fps (common 972p)

Xbox Series X

- Ray-Tracing Mode: 1440p/30fps

- Performance Mode: Dynamic 1800p/60fps (common 1620p)

PS5

- Ray-Tracing Mode: 1440p/30fps

- Performance Mode: Dynamic 1800p/60fps (common 1512p)

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. The action RPG was released late last year and will receive an official expansion, Phantom Liberty, for the next-gen consoles and PC next year. CD Projekt Red revealed that this is currently the only “planned” expansion for the game. The expansion is made to push the next-gen consoles, according to CD Projekt Red’s Michal Nowakowski.

"On the question of further expansions for Cyberpunk, we decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles", he said during CDPR's most recent earnings call with investors. "Having said that, we’re fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, so beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion."

